Manslaughter charge upgraded to murder after death in 'domestic incident'

A Winnipeg man has been charged with first-degree murder in a woman's death last month, after police originally charged him with manslaughter in connection with the incident.

Juhyun Park, 44, was initially charged with manslaughter in the death of Eunjee Kim, 41, on Jan. 9. At the time, police said Kim died in a domestic incident.

First-degree murder is used in cases where an element of premeditation is suspected, said Const. Rob Carver of the Winnipeg police.

Carver said the charges were changed after Manitoba Justice and the Crown reviewed the case.

In January, police said officers were called to a home on Daer Boulevard, just south of Portage Avenue, around 2:25 a.m. with a report of a domestic incident in progress.

When they arrived, they found an unconscious woman. The woman, whom police identified as Eunjee Kim, was taken to hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Juhyun Park was arrested at the home and taken to hospital for treatment of an injury, police said.

He was re-arrested on the upgraded charge and remains in custody.