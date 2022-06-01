Teacher at Winnipeg private Christian school fired after investigation into misconduct allegations

A teacher at a private Christian school in Winnipeg has been fired following an investigation into allegations of inappropriate behaviour, but some say the decision took far too long and other staff should also be terminated.

"I think the decision was great … [but] I think that letting [that teacher] go is the bare minimum," said Krista Gerbrandt, whose two children attended The King's School until the family decided to pull them out last year and send them to a public school.

"I would like to see more, but I'm glad he won't be there."

The school, which has 300 students from preschool to Grade 12, is located on Panet Road in northeast Winnipeg and is affiliated with Gateway Church.

King's School board chair Andrew Frank told CBC News in May a number of students made complaints about the teacher earlier in the year. The board put the teacher on leave and hired an independent, third-party investigator in February.

"After a thorough and careful review of the findings of the investigation to date, and with the advice of our legal counsel, the board has decided to terminate the teacher's employment, effective immediately," Frank told CBC in an email Thursday.

"The King's School is committed to the care and needs of its students, past and present, and we want to assure our community that this investigation does not conclude that commitment."

Gerbrandt scoffed at the statement, as did Danielle McNab, a former student who said she raised concerns about the teacher in 2018 but nothing was done.

"They took their sweet time," she said. "I mean, I told them three [or] four years ago now."

Long hugs, massages

McNab, who was a student at the school from kindergarten to Grade 11 before leaving in 2020 for a public school, said the teacher would walk up to female students in the hallways and give them uncomfortably long hugs, massage their shoulders and would "be really close in proximity to us all the time," which was "weird and uncomfortable," she previously told CBC.

She and a friend told another teacher at the school, but their concerns were dismissed by most of the staff as well as some students.

They would say "oh, he's such a good guy. He doesn't mean to like that. That's just how he shows God's love," McNab said following the board's decision.

"Me and this other girl, we got a lot of crap for it. My biggest concern now is that he's gonna just go to another school and do it again."

When McNab heard there were more complaints this year, it prompted her to file a complaint with police in May.

A Winnipeg Police Service spokesperson told CBC News on Thursday that complaint was investigated by the sex crimes unit but no charges have been laid. Police are no longer investigating the matter, the spokesperson said.

They did not say if police are iinvestigating any other complaints regarding the teacher.

'It was widespread': parent

Gerbrandt said it shouldn't have taken an investigation — by police or the independent investigator — for school administration to act.

"I don't think that The King's School takes the safety of the children to heart and makes it their No. 1 priority. If that were the case, [the teacher] would have been fired four years ago," she said.

"The administration absolutely knew about it four years ago. It was one of those things that if you were in high school at The King's School, you knew about [his] behaviour. It was widespread."

Gerbrandt said her daughter — who completed Grade 9 at the school before leaving — experienced touching by the teacher, but not to the extent that McNab did.

"But he definitely made her uncomfortable," said Gerbrandt, who is a friend of McNab's family.

She is now calling on the school board to fire the principal, who has been there for several years, as well as a handful of teachers. She claims all were aware of what was happening.

"Your job is to teach these kids and to keep them safe and you failed."

CBC has asked Frank for comment.

McNab would like an apology from the school for not taking her concerns seriously in 2018.

"It kind of made me feel like I was going crazy. Like, did this actually happen?" she said, adding she heard about the firing from a friend.

"I haven't heard anything directly from the school since I left."