Vigil marks 25 years since Kelly Lynn Stewner was killed in broad daylight on Portage Ave.

Dozens of family members and friends gathered at a busy intersection in Winnipeg Monday evening, heads bowed in a moment of silence for the young woman who was killed there in broad daylight 25 years ago.

Kelly Lynn Stewner was a month from her 24th birthday when she was murdered by her estranged husband, Bruce Stewner, on May 6, 1994.

Debra Peary, Kelly's sister, remembers Kelly as a bright, brave woman who loved children and animals. Peary recalled how Kelly would bring Peary's young son to the convenience store where she worked and stand behind the counter with him on her hip, giving him change to hand over to customers.

"She was so sweet," Peary said. "But she was fiery, and she was feisty and she was opinionated. She was self-motivated, and she was very kind and loving, and I miss her."

Bruce Stewner was sentenced in 1995 to life with no chance of parole for 20 years. The judge at the time described it as one of the most vicious stabbings he'd ever seen.

He stabbed Kelly more than 20 times in front of several witnesses after she ran from their vehicle at the intersection of Portage Avenue and Overdale Street.

Debra Peary and her brother Gordon share a hug at a vigil in their late sister's honour on Monday. (Aidan Geary/CBC)

In the 25 years since Kelly's death, Peary said she's thought often of the lunch dates and mani-pedis the sisters could have shared together. The two shared a dream of buying a side-by-side house together, and Kelly planned to start a family.

"She had goals. She wanted babies. She married wrong. She was pressured," Peary said. "And it was something we even spoke of … the day of her marriage. And I told her she didn't have to do it, but she said to me she had no choice."

Kelly had been separated from her husband for two months and had a restraining order against him when she was killed.

In recent years, Peary has kept close track of Bruce Stewner's efforts to secure parole. She flew to Abbotsford, B.C., in November 2016 to give a victim impact statement and stays updated on his parole applications, even though it's painful.

"Kelly dies every time, for me. Every time," she said.

She feels the judicial system is too lax on offenders like Stewner, and said it's troubling to see the quality of life and number of days out he's had while in custody.

"I want to make sure that the Parole Board in British Columbia takes note that people … have not forgotten," she said. "A life sentence to Kelly is her whole life. A life sentence here is 25 years. That's all."

A handmade sign in honour of Kelly Lynn Stewner stands in the sun at a vigil in her honour Monday. (Aidan Geary/CBC)

Bruce Stewner's most recent application for day parole was denied in 2019, when the appeal division of the Parole Board noted that Stewner's parole had been revoked in the past "due to a lack of transparency involving relationships and substance use."

According to parole documents, Stewner violated the conditions of his 2012 release by using drugs and frequenting prostitutes.

Stewner was granted day parole again in 2016, but ended up back in prison.

Stewner has another application for temporary unescorted absences in July, Peary said.

Debra Peary's partner Ken places a candle at a cross dedicated to Kelly Lynn Stewner at the intersection of Portage Avenue and Overdale Street. (Aidan Geary/CBC)

Kelly's sister-in-law, also named Debra Peary, said it was important to mark the 25th anniversary of Kelly's death at the spot where she died, in public, to bring the case back to the public eye.

She first met Kelly when Kelly was seven, and remembered her as a happy kid.

"She was always smiling. She always wanted to make everybody else smile She was funny. She was silly," she said.

"She was just an all-round good kid and she grew up to be a really good woman. So [I'm] really proud of her. Really, really proud of her."