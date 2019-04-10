It's party time! Winnipeggers gear up for Whiteouts as Jets begin the playoffs

A flurry of white outfits hit downtown Winnipeg Wednesday morning as Winnipeggers prepare for the first Jets game of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

The Jets will face the St. Louis Blues at Winnipeg's Bell MTS Place at 7 p.m., the first game of their first-round matchup.

Roughly 7,400 people have picked up tickets to watch the game at the Winnipeg Whiteout street party, says Rob Wozny, spokesperson for True North Sports and Entertainment, which is hosting the parties.

Gates for the party will open at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

About 11,000 have bought tickets for the following party on Friday, Wozny adds, noting both totals exceed the number of people who turned out for the first two games last year.

Street closures are set to start around 10 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Fans will also see another type of jet, when four Royal Canadian Air Force training aircraft from two Saskatchewan flight schools fly over the arena to mark the game.

The flyby is set to happen when the puck drops at 7 p.m., unless weather intervenes. The jets will fly over the arena, no lower than 500 feet above the highest obstacle on their route.