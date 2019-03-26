Winnipeg's Whiteout parties will return in 2019.

Matt Schaubroeck, corporate communications manager with Economic Development Winnipeg, confirms planning is underway for the street parties to celebrate and watch the Winnipeg Jets in the NHL playoffs.

"We're early in the planning stages for what a Whiteout might look like for 2019," Schaubroeck told CBC.

The Jets clinched a playoff spot officially on Saturday after shutting out the Nashville Predators 5-0.

The idea of having another street party like last year's Whiteout events was always in the back of their minds, Schaubroeck says, but they wanted to wait until the Jets were officially in the postseason hunt for the Stanley Cup.

Dan Linklater and Justin Kiezik get in the playoff spirit at the Winnipeg Jets Whiteout street party prior to Game 1 of the playoff series. (The Canadian Press) "So we're excited about the Whiteout. We're excited to build on last year, and stay tuned in the next few days for more announcements," Schaubroeck said.

Economic Development Winnipeg, True North Sports and Entertainment and several Winnipeg city departments started meeting in earnest on Monday. Those meetings will build on last year's celebrations, looking at what worked and what didn't.

"Last year blew expectations out of the water. We had so much fun and it was remarkable for our city and we're excited to do it all over again," Schaubroeck said.