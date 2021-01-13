Winnipeg Jets sign forward Trevor Lewis to 1-year, $750,000 contract
The Winnipeg Jets have signed forward Trevor Lewis to a one-year, US$750,000 contract.
Veteran from Salt Lake City, Utah, won a pair of Stanley Cups with Los Angeles Kings
The Winnipeg Jets have signed forward Trevor Lewis to a one-year, US$750,000 contract.
Lewis, 34, played 56 games for the Los Angeles Kings in 2019-20 and had 12 points (six goals, six assists) and 16 penalty minutes.
He had been with the Jets in training camp on a professional tryout.
Originally from Salt Lake City, Utah, Lewis has played 674 games over 12 seasons with the Kings while recording 163 points (70 goals, 93 assists) and 171 penalty minutes.
Lewis won a pair of Stanley Cups with Los Angeles (2012, 2014) and has posted 23 points (11 goals, 12 assists) in 79 playoff games.
Lewis was originally selected by the Kings in the first round (17th overall) in the 2006 NHL draft.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.