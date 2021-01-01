2-time Stanley Cup-winner Trevor Lewis to join Winnipeg Jets for training camp

A two-time Stanley Cup-winning centre will suit up for the Winnipeg Jets when they open training camp on Monday.

Trevor Lewis, who hoisted the National Hockey League's top prize as a member of the Los Angeles Kings in 2012 and 2014, is part of the club's training camp roster announced Friday.

The 33-year-old Lewis, who tallied 70 goals and 93 assists over 10 seasons with the Kings, is one of three players signed to professional tryouts with the Jets. He joins Manitoba Moose defenceman Jimmy Oligny and goaltender Cole Kehler, who was born in Altona, Man.

Other notable newcomers on the Jets' training camp roster include centre Paul Stastny, acquired in an off-season trade with the Vegas Golden Knights, as well as winger Nate Thompson and defenceman Derek Forbort, both of whom signed as free agents.

Training camp begins Monday at the Bell MTS Iceplex before moving to Bell MTS Place on Jan. 11. All practices are closed to the public.

The Jets are scheduled to open the regular season at home on Thursday, Jan. 14, against the Calgary Flames, but are still waiting for approval from the provincial government.