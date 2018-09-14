Skip to Main Content
Winnipeg Jets unveil alternate jersey in aviator blue, with new script logo

The latest addition to the fall fashion scene made its debut Friday night, as the Winnipeg Jets unveiled their third jersey.

Team plans to wear new colours 14 times this season

Winnipeg Jets centre Mark Scheifele models the team's alternate jersey, unveiled Friday. (Winnipeg Jets)

Designed by Adidas, the team's alternate sweater features a stylized wordmark inspired by Jets uniforms of the 1990s. The script logo incorporates the outline of a fighter jet crossing the letter T in the team's name.

Design details of the Winnipeg Jets' third jersey. (Winnipeg Jets)

The dominant colour on the new jerseys is aviator blue, accented by navy blue and white striping. The words "We Are True North" are emblazoned inside the back of the neckline.

The Jets say they plan to wear the new jerseys 14 during the upcoming season.

Timeline shows the history of the Winnipeg Jets' wordmark. (Winnipeg Jets)
