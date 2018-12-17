'A huge boost': Tanev returns to practice as Jets look to even series

Two days after dropping the opening game of the Stanley Cup playoffs, the Winnipeg Jets received some good news Friday morning, as left winger Brandon Tanev was back on the ice for practice.

He hasn't played since suffering a hand injury against the Minnesota Wild April 2.

Tanev told reporters he was looking forward to getting back in the game Friday, when the Jets host the St. Louis Blues in Game 2 of their first-round series.

"It's the most exciting time of the year," Tanev said.

"It's gonna be fun to get back in there and play in front of our home crowd."

Winnipeg Jets winger Brandon Tanev speaks with media after Friday's practice. The forward was back on the ice after suffering a hand injury April 2. (SRC)

The Blues lead the series 1-0 after scoring late in the third period in Game 1 to beat the Jets 2-1 Wednesday at Bell MTS Place.

Friday's game will be a tough battle, Tanev said.

"St. Louis is running on a little bit of a high," he said.

"We'll go out there and play our game and get the crowd into it and use our momentum."

Jets coach Paul Maurice said he's already decided on Friday's lineup, but is waiting on a few things before anything is set in stone.

He said any changes to the team's roster — whether adding or losing players — can have a big impact on how his lines perform.

"That's the big challenge when you have either new people in or you have injuries go out, you know. The player that comes in, does he change that line's style, what they try to accomplish?" Maurice said.

"There's a structure and a certain understanding that you have of what that line's job is."

Tanev's teammates are also looking forward to his return.

"Getting him back is definitely a huge boost," Jets centre Mark Scheifele said.

"He's a resilient guy. You see that in his game and his character. He's a big part of this team."

'Plays hard ... every single shift'

"Everyone who knows him knows his energy," forward Nikolaj Ehlers said.

"He gets so fired up for every single game, and it's exciting to watch and get yourself fired up. And the on-ice stuff, it speaks for itself. He goes out there and plays pretty hard every single game, every single shift."

Scheifele added the team isn't fazed by Wednesday's loss.

"It's one game. One team has to lose the first one," he said.

"Obviously we didn't want that to be us, but that's just the way the game goes. There's another one tonight, so we get to focus on this one, we get to get excited for this one. It's gonna be a fun one to be a part of."

The Jets will face the Blues at Bell MTS Place at 8:30 p.m. Friday.