Home-ice advantage 'doesn't seem as powerful,' coach says as Jets come back to Winnipeg with series tied

Fans might think the Winnipeg Jets have all the momentum coming home after winning the last two games against the Blues in St. Louis, but no one was hearing that from the team's coach and players Thursday.

Head coach Paul Maurice and a few of his players talked about what they have to focus on as the Jets get ready for the fifth game in their best-of-seven series against the St. Louis Blues.

The players will hit the ice at Bell MTS Place at 7:30 p.m. CT Thursday, with the series tied at two games apiece.

But the Whiteout Street Party outside and the notoriously loud fans inside might not actually offer much of a performance boost for the team, Maurice said.

"There was a time when home ice was really powerful," he said Thursday.

"The game is different now.… We've been a real good home team in the regular season. We won a bunch of road games in the playoffs last year, didn't dominate at home. I don't know that it's — doesn't seem as powerful."

'Room to get better'

Adam Lowry isn't thinking about momentum, he said.

"We're not too worried about results from the previous games; it's about going into our next one," he said.

"Throughout the series we've continued to get better and we've continued to build, you know, and I think that's kind of how our team views it, is we still think we still have room to get better."

Mathieu Perreault said home ice isn't a big deal.

"The game is played on the ice. Obviously it's nice to be at home, but that's just how it goes sometimes," he said. "We lost at home, go there, get two [wins], so … I don't think there's any way to explain it."

Fewer penalties

One thing Perreault is working on is staying out of the box, after he got three penalties in the two games in St. Louis.

"I guess I just got to be a little bit more careful with my stick."

Maurice said he didn't like the slashing call against Perreault in Game 3, but he thought the cross-checking and tripping calls in Game 4 were fair.

"Oh, we have had a chat, but it would be true of the whole group," he said, explaining the cost of undisciplined play is just too high.

'Everybody's got a chance'

"Their power play's going, we've got a good power play," he said.

"It's been a disciplined series for two teams that have some size to both teams and some willingness to use it. I think it's just a real healthy respect for the other team's power play."

Now that the Tampa Bay Lightning are out, the playoffs are pretty open, the Jets coach says.

"Everybody's got a chance. I think that's so much different than the pre-[salary] cap era," he said.

"I think the opening night lineup for the Stanley Cup final in 2002, Detroit, six players on the ice — their payroll's bigger than our whole team. Not much of a chance there. So it's good, it's exciting."