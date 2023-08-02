Winnipeg Jets sign free-agent forward for a 2-year contract

The Winnipeg Jets have signed free-agent forward Rasmus Kupari to a two-year contract, with an average annual value of $1 million.

The 23-year-old Finnish player scored three goals and recorded 12 assists with the Los Angeles Kings last season. He also played 11 games with the AHL's Ontario Reign, tallying five goals and four assists.

The Kings selected Kupari in the first round (20th overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft.

Los Angeles Kings center Rasmus Kupari (89) and goaltender Joonas Korpisalo (70) celebrate after a win over the Winnipeg Jets in an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 25, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Photo)

He has scored nine goals and 20 assists in 130 career NHL games, all with the Kings.

The six-foot-two, 220-pound centre won gold with Finland at the 2019 world junior hockey championship in Vancouver.