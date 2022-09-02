Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Winnipeg Jets bolster depth at forward by signing veteran Sam Gagner to 1-year deal

The Winnipeg Jets have signed veteran forward Sam Gagner to a one-year, $750,000 US contract. Gagner, 33, had 13 goals and 18 assists in 81 games with Detroit last season.

A hockey player in a jersey with the number 89 on the ice during a game.
Longtime Edmonton Oiler Sam Gagner will join the Winnipeg's NHL team after spending last season with the Detroit Red Wings. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The Winnipeg Jets have signed veteran forward Sam Gagner to a one-year, $750,000 US contract.

Gagner, 33, had 13 goals and 18 assists in 81 games with the Detroit Red Wings last season.

The London, Ont., native has 505 points (184 goals, 321 assists) over 967 career games for Edmonton, Arizona, Philadelphia, Columbus, Vancouver and Detroit.

Gagner was drafted by the Edmonton Oilers in the first round (sixth overall) in the 2007 NHL draft.

During his second stint with Edmonton's NHL team, he had eight points (four goals, four assists) in an 8-4 victory over Chicago on Feb. 3, 2012. He is the only player in the last 33 years to reach that total in one game.

Internationally, Gagner helped Canada win the gold medal at the 2007 world junior championships. He also won a silver medal with Canada at the 2008 world championships and a gold medal at the 2012 Spengler Cup.

