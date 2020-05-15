Winnipeg Jets season ticket holders can receive credit or refund for remaining home game tickets

Winnipeg Jets season ticket holders can receive a credit or refund for tickets that couldn't be used because of the season suspension, True North Sports and Entertainment announced Thursday.

The NHL suspended the 2019-20 season on March 12 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Jets had 11 games left on their schedule, four of which were to be played at Bell MTS Place.

"Throughout the pause, the NHL has remained consistent in messaging that 'every possibility is being explored,'" True North said in a media release.

"However, it has become increasingly apparent, that any possibility will not include any further games being played this season in front of fans at Bell MTS Place."

Season ticket holders can choose to keep the credit on their account and it will carry over to the 2020-21 NHL season. Ticket invoices, however, will not be issued until there is a greater certainty that public health orders allow there to be an NHL season next year.

True North says no action needs to be taken by the ticket holder to receive the credit. If someone chooses this route, their 2020-21 invoice will also be discounted by three per cent of their credit balance from March 12, 2020, until the first home game.

Ticket holders can also choose to receive a refund.

To do so, they must log into their Winnipeg Jets account and select their preferred method of payment.

Refunds will be issued within two weeks.

Anyone with further questions can visit the FAQ page, or contact the Jets at ticketservices@winnipegjets.com or (204) 926-5790.