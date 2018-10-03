Maurice tinkers with forward lines before Winnipeg Jets season opener

Mathieu Perreault is looking forward to feeding the puck to Patrik Laine.

The veteran is part of two newly formed lines Winnipeg Jets head coach Paul Maurice is testing out when the team opens its season Thursday in St. Louis.

Perreault will play left wing with centre Bryan Little and Laine, who fired in 44 goals last season, second in NHL goal scoring to Washington's Alex Ovechkin.

"I'm the kind of guy that likes to get on the forecheck and disrupt defencemen and try to strip pucks," Perreault said after Wednesday's practice.

Mathieu Perreault says he's looking forward to playing on a new line with Patrik Laine. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

"If I can do that and he can find himself in good spots in the offensive zone, I can definitely try to give him the puck and let him shoot it.

"I know he's a shooter. I like to think I'm more of a passer so this could be a good combination."

Little had centred a line with Laine and Nikolaj Ehlers for most of last season until Paul Stastny was acquired at the trade deadline and took Little's spot. Stastny signed as a free agent with Vegas in the off-season.

Not set in stone

Maurice has been tinkering in the pre-season with lineups for the club that set a franchise record last season by reaching the Western Conference final, which it lost in five games to the Golden Knights.

The second new line has Ehlers skating with sophomore centre Jack Roslovic and Finnish rookie Kristian Vesalainen, the team's first-round pick (24th overall) in the 2017 NHL draft.

"This wasn't something on paper at the start of camp that we'd go to," Maurice said. "We kind of worked our way through to it."

He'll start seeing the results on Thursday, but added nothing is set in stone for the trios.

"I like what they might be able to do," Maurice said. "I've got lots of confidence.

"I also know we're going to change those lines, that's just the way a year goes."

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Tomas Nosek, left, celebrates with teammates after scoring against the Winnipeg Jets during the second period of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Western Conference finals. The Jets lost in five games to the Golden Knights. (The Associated Press/John Locher)

Winnipeg's top line remains intact with centre Mark Scheifele, sophomore left-winger Kyle Connor and captain Blake Wheeler.

The fourth line of centre Adam Lowry with Andrew Copp and Brandon Tanev also spent a lot of time together last season.

"The depth we have now is up there in the league," said Little, who's entering his 12th season. "And our ability to shuffle things around if things aren't going well, we have a lot of different options and combinations we can come up with."

'It's a new challenge'

Perreault's versatility over the past nine seasons has been his calling card as he's been moved around with the Jets and when he played for Washington and Anaheim.

"It's fun," he said. "I like to play with different guys. It's a new challenge."

Little and Perreault agree with their line's objectives.

"Keep it simple," Little said. "Obviously, me and Perreault want to set Laine up in good positions to shoot the puck because that's going to be the weapon on our line. So put him in a good spot and go to work."

Patrik Laine says he expects to build chemistry with Perreault right away. (Michael Dwyer/Associated Press)

Laine, who wants to improve his overall game this season and dropped 14 pounds to become quicker, said Ehlers and Perreault are similar.

"They're both fast players and have a lot of skill," he said.

"It'll be fun to play with (Perreault). I've been playing with him a lot over these two years so I know what to expect. Hopefully, we can build some good chemistry right away."

If the line changes, Perreault is also fine with that.

"If our line is good enough and helps the team (win) then I'll be happy," Perreault said. "If they have to move guys around, whatever is going to work for us and win us games, I'll be more than happy."