Winnipeg Jets release details about games in Finland

The Winnipeg Jets (and Patrik Laine) are big in Finland and now the Finns know when they can see the Jets take on the Florida Panthers.

The Florida Panthers will be accompanying the Jets for games Nov. 1 and 2 at 1 p.m. CT in Helsinki.

The 2018-19 schedule has arrived! 📅<br><br>FULL DETAILS ➡ <a href="https://t.co/4oLK5mvTYW">https://t.co/4oLK5mvTYW</a> <a href="https://t.co/L4wXG4hBXP">pic.twitter.com/L4wXG4hBXP</a> —@NHLJets

The Jets' full 82-game schedule for the 2018-19 season was released Thursday.

They open the regular season in St. Louis on Oct. 4, with their home opener Oct. 9 against the L.A. Kings.