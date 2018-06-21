Skip to Main Content
Winnipeg Jets release details about games in Finland

Winnipeg Jets release details about games in Finland

The Winnipeg Jets (and Patrik Laine) are big in Finland, so in November they'll head overseas for two games.

Jets' 82-game schedule includes trip to Laine's homeland

CBC News ·
Patrik Laine will face off in front of a home crowd in November when his Jets travel to Finland. (Fernand Detillieux/CBC)
The Winnipeg Jets (and Patrik Laine) are big in Finland and now the Finns know when they can see the Jets take on the Florida Panthers.

The Florida Panthers will be accompanying the Jets for games Nov. 1 and 2 at 1 p.m. CT in Helsinki. 

The Jets' full 82-game schedule for the 2018-19 season was released Thursday. 

They open the regular season in St. Louis on Oct. 4, with their home opener Oct. 9 against the L.A. Kings. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us