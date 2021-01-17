Jets return to practice a day after suspending workouts due to COVID concerns
Winnipeg cancelled Saturday practice over what team called 'abundance of caution' regarding possible exposure
The Winnipeg Jets have returned to practice a day after suspending workouts due to a possible exposure to COVID-19.
The Jets took to the ice at Bell MTS Place this morning before leaving for Toronto for a game Monday against the Maple Leafs.
Winnipeg cancelled its practice Saturday over what the team called "an abundance of caution" regarding a possible exposure to the novel coronavirus.
The Jets haven't played since opening their 2020-21 season with a 4-3 overtime win over visiting Calgary on Thursday.
The NHL started its 2020-21 season Wednesday amid a spike in COVID-19 cases in both Canada and the United States.
Several teams have had their start affected by some degree by the global pandemic.
Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers was held out of practice Wednesday while in COVID-19 protocol, but played in Winnipeg's season-opener.
