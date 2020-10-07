Winnipeg Jets re-sign Dylan DeMelo to 4-year, $12M deal

Defenceman Dylan DeMelo is staying a Winnipeg Jet.

The team announced Wednesday that it has re-signed the 27-year-old blue-liner to a four-year contract worth $12 million.

DeMelo joined the Jets in mid-February after the team acquired him from the Ottawa Senators in a trade for a third-round draft pick this year.

In the COVID-shortened NHL season, the right-shooting defenceman posted 10 assists and 37 penalty minutes in 59 games.

Winnipeg Jets defenceman Dylan DeMelo, right, celebrates with teammates after defeating his former team, the Ottawa Senators, in February. It was his first game with the Jets after being traded for a third-round pick. (Fred Chartrand/The Canadian Press)

The native of London, Ont., also led the club in shorthanded ice time during all four post-season games for Winnipeg.

Originally drafted by the San Jose Sharks in the sixth round (179th overall) in the 2011 NHL draft, DeMelo has played 269 games in the NHL and has 64 points (seven goals, 57 assists) and 131 penalty minutes.