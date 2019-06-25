'We should call it Finnipeg': Prospects hit ice hoping to impress Winnipeg Jets brass, fans

The Winnipeg Jets' newest hopefuls had the chance to take the ice Tuesday in front of fans keen to see what the next generation has in store.

The Jets development camp is underway all week, with 41 players hoping to impress team brass.

Among the fan favourites was Ville Heinola, the 18-year-old Finnish defenceman who was taken with the 20th overall pick in the first round of the National Hockey League entry draft Friday.

The former member of Finland's gold medal-winning team in the 2019 World Junior Championship, Heinola isnt the only one from Finland vying for a spot on the roster.

"We should maybe call it Finnipeg or something," joked Finnish forward Kristian Vesalainen following a morning practice.

"It's fun to have Finnish guys and Swedish guys here."

Jets prospect Ville Heinola stops to pose for photos with new fans during the Jets development camp. (Marissa Stevenson/CBC)

Finnish centre Henri Nikkanen said he's happy to have other Finns with him on the ice.

"I know lots of guys from here, and I have heard that this is a real great organization, with great fans and I'm happy to be here," Nikkanen said.

The development camp features four goaltenders,15 defencemen and 22 forwards. The fans at the Bell MTS Iceplex appeared to be excited with what they saw Tuesday.

"You start to know the players, you can identify them with their numbers, and they start feeling like family," said Christine Gillies, who has been coming to watch the Jets prospects ever since the team moved to Winnipeg.

Gilles said she's noticed a change in the prospects over the last few years.

"[They are] fast. Very fast. Some of the exercises they were doing with forwards right off the hop, I hadn't seen before. And the speed of the game seemed to be increasing. Also the size of a lot of the players is [increasing too]," she said.

Jets fan Christine Gillies says she's looking forward to watching the Jets' young prospects. (Marissa Stevenson/CBC)

Jets fan Terri-Mae Wolodarsky said she's hopeful this season will be a good one for the Jets.

"I think we'll do very well," she said.

"I think they got a bad rap after the playoffs when they lost to the Blues. I hope they feel better, that the Blues went on to win the Stanley Cup. I think they're a great team. I think we'll see a lot of changes with the salary cap and I'm excited for the new season," Wolodarsky said.

"It's exciting. It's fun to see young guys at the beginning of their career."

The team's general manager said the new recruits are learning what it's going to take to make it in the NHL.

"It's always an exciting time to see some new players come in and get a chance to see some of the players of the past as well and see where they're at, year over year," Kevin Cheveldayoff said.

"The off-ice stuff will be real important for them obviously," he added.

"The new ones [are] learning about what our expectations are, what it's going to take for them to continue to make the steps towards the National Hockey League."

Fans will have a chance all week to see the new prospects, as practices continue until Friday at the Bell MTS Iceplex.

NOTES: The NHL unveiled its schedule for the 2019-20 season on Tuesday. The Jets will opening their season on the East Coast, starting with a game against former teammate Jacob Trouba and the New York Rangers on Oct. 3. Their home opener will happen Oct. 10 against Minnesota.… Tuesday was also the deadline for teams to make qualifying offers to restricted free agents. The Jets made offers to Patrik Laine, Kyle Connor, Andrew Copp, Neal Pionk, Eric Comrie and Nelson Nogier, but declined to make offers to Joe Morrow, Marko Dano, Nathan Beaulieu, Ken Appleby and Jimmy Oligny.