Winnipeg Jets release 2022-23 pre-season schedule, along with Dale Hawerchuk statue unveiling date
1st home game slated for Sept. 27 vs. Ottawa; Hawerchuk statue unveiling to take place ahead of Oct. 1 game
The Winnipeg Jets pre-season will begin with a game against the Oilers this fall, followed closely by an event commemorating the late Jet Hall-of-Famer Dale Hawerchuk.
The organization released its six-game pre-season schedule Thursday.
The Oiler game will take place in Edmonton Sept. 25, followed by the first home game at Canada Life Centre against the Ottawa Senators on Sept. 27. Then, the team heads to Quebec to take on the Montreal Canadians Sept. 29.
After that slate of games comes the inaugural Season Ticket Member Appreciation Game on Oct. 1 in Winnipeg against the Oilers. Season ticket holders will have access to benefits such as a chance to sing the national anthem or be a guest PA announcer.
Ahead of that game the organization will hold a statue unveiling ceremony in True North Square honouring Hawerchuk. His family, Jets alumni and other special guest will be present, according to a Jets news release.
The former Jets centre and Hockey Hall-of-Famer died in August 2020 of cancer.
Pre-season play finishes with two games against the Flames: the first in Winnipeg on Oct. 5, the second in Calgary on Oct. 7.
Puck drop for all pre-season home games is 7 p.m. CT.
More from CBC Manitoba:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?