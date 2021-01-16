Winnipeg Jets cancel Saturday practice after possible COVID-19 exposure

The Winnipeg Jets have cancelled a practice scheduled for Saturday because of a potential exposure to COVID-19, the team said in a news release.

That decision was made "out of an abundance of caution," the release said.

No further information was provided by the team, and no media availability is scheduled for Saturday.

Information about Sunday's schedule will come "at a later time," the release said.

The Jets started their season with a 4-3 win over the Calgary Flames on Thursday, with right winger Patrik Laine scoring his second goal of the game in overtime.

A day earlier, Jets left winger Nikolaj Ehlers was not at practice because of COVID-19 protocol, head coach Paul Maurice said at the time. Ehlers ended up being allowed to play in Thursday's game.

The team was approved to play in Winnipeg on Jan. 8, when Manitoba's public health orders were amended to allow for professional hockey games.

That exemption cleared the way for play across Canada just five days before the NHL season was set to begin.

The next scheduled Jets game is Monday night in Toronto.