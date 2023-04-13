Whiteout parties coming back to Winnipeg next weekend as Jets announce full playoff schedule

Whiteout parties will be back in Winnipeg starting next weekend, as the Jets' first-round playoff series against the Vegas Golden Knights comes to Winnipeg for games 3 and 4.

The Jets announced the full schedule for the series on Friday night, after the return of the downtown whiteout parties was announced earlier in the day.

As previously announced, the best-of-seven series will start Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, with Game 2 there on Thursday.

The series will come to Winnipeg's Canada Life Centre for Game 3 on Saturday, April 22 at 3 p.m. CT, followed by Game 4 at home on Monday, April 24 at 8:30 p.m., the Jets announced Friday.

If needed, the series will return to Vegas for Game 5 on Thursday, April 27, and back to Winnipeg for Game 6 on Saturday, April 29. If the series runs to seven games, the last will be in Vegas on Monday, May 1.

Jets owner True North Sports and Entertainment also announced Friday that 5,000 tickets will be available for each whiteout party, which are set to close down Donald Street between Portage Avenue and Graham Avenue for games 3 and 4. Tickets cost $10 each.

Another event, dubbed the Party in the Plaza, will take place in True North Square, with 1,000 tickets available for $20 each.

Tickets for the whiteout parties go on sale Monday at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.

Here's the full schedule for the Jets-Golden Knights series and where you can watch:

Game 1: Tuesday, April 18, 8:30 p.m. CT at T-Mobile Arena (SN, TVAS2)

Game 2: Thursday, April 20, 9 p.m. CT at T-Mobile Arena (CBC, SN, TVAS2)

Game 3: Saturday, April 22, 3 p.m. CT at Canada Life Centre (CBC, SN, TVAS)

Game 4: Monday, April 24, 8:30 p.m. CT at Canada Life Centre (SN, TVAS)

Game 5 (if necessary): Thursday, April 27 at T-Mobile Arena (TBD)

Game 6 (if necessary): Saturday, April 29 at Canada Life Centre (TBD)

Game 7 (if necessary): Monday, May 1 at T-Mobile Arena (TBD)