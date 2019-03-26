Winnipeg Jets begin playoffs at home on Wednesday

The NHL has released the schedule for the first round of the 2019 Stanley Cup playoffs, and Winnipeg Jets fans won't have to wait long to get a taste.

The Jets will host the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday, April 10 at 7 p.m.

Winnipeg Jets vs. St. Louis Blues schedule:

Wednesday, April 10, 7 p.m. CT (in Winnipeg) — broadcast on Sportsnet, TVA Sports, NHL Network.

Friday, April 12, 8:30 p.m. CT (in Winnipeg) — broadcast on Sportsnet , TVA Sports, NHL Network.

, Sports, Network. Sunday, April 14, 6:30 p.m. CT (in St. Louis) — broadcast on CNBC, SN, CBC, TVA Sports.

Tuesday, April 16, 8:30 p.m. CT (in St. Louis) — broadcast on CNBC , SN, TVA Sports.

, SN, Sports. *Thursday, April 18, TBD (in Winnipeg).

*Saturday, April 20, TBD (in St. Louis).

*Monday, April 22, TBD (in Winnipeg).

Mark your calendars, the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WPGWhiteout?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WPGWhiteout</a> arrives Wednesday! 📅 <a href="https://t.co/u1c9HuEq1K">pic.twitter.com/u1c9HuEq1K</a> —@NHLJets

The NHL says it's the first time the two teams have ever met in the playoffs. In the past three years, both teams have reached the Western Conference Final (Winnipeg in 2018 and St. Louis in 2016).

Whiteout street parties will be held for home games, so tickets will be on sale soon for the first one on Wednesday.