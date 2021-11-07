Winnipeg Jets shut out for 1st time this season against New York Islanders

A first-period goal by Anders Lee was all the New York Islanders needed to end the Winnipeg Jets' undefeated string at home with a 2-0 victory at Canada Life Centre Saturday night.

Ilya Sorokin, playing in his ninth consecutive game in the Islanders' net to start the season, stopped 24 shots for his third shutout of the season, tied for the league lead. He improved his — and his team's — record to 5-2-2.

Eric Comrie stopped 29-of-31 shots in the Jets net, losing his first game of the season after three victories.

The Islanders opened the scoring early in the game when right winger Josh Bailey found Lee all alone in front of Comrie. His wrist shot beat the Jets backup high to the glove side at the 3:12 mark.

The Islanders narrowly missed doubling their lead just a couple of minutes later when centre Mathew Barzal was by himself in virtually the same spot but Comrie thwarted him with his right pad.

After a scoreless second period, the Islanders took a 2-0 lead within a minute of the third period as centre Brock Nelson took a nifty tip pass from winger Kyle Palmieri at the Jets blueline.

He skated in to the top of the right circle and ripped a wrist shot past Comrie on his blocker side just 47 seconds in.