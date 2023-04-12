Content
Manitoba

Winnipeg Jets defenceman Neal Pionk receives maximum $5,000 fine for cross-checking

Winnipeg Jets defenceman Neal Pionk was fined $5,000 on Wednesday for cross-checking Minnesota Wild forward Marcus Johansson.

Minnesota Wild forward Marcus Johansson in noticeable pain after major penalty

The Canadian Press ·
Man in blue and white hockey uniform skates on ice, he is holfing a hockey stick.
Neal Pionk, 27, has 10 goals and 22 assists in 81 games this season. The $5,000 fine will go the NHL players' emergency assistance fund. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

The incident occurred at 19:10 of the third period of Tuesday night's game between the Jets and Wild, when Pionk cross-checked Johansson from behind along the boards. Johansson fell to the ice in noticeable pain and was slow to get up.

Pionk received a major penalty for his actions. The $5,000 fine, the maximum allowable under the NHL's collective
bargaining agreement, will go the NHL players' emergency assistance fund.

The Jets defeated the Wild 3-1 to clinch a spot in the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Pionk, 27, has 10 goals and 22 assists in 81 games this season.

