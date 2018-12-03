Winnipeg Jets' Mark Scheifele named NHL's 1st star of the week

Mark Scheifele's five-goal, eight-point week has earned him the NHL's first star of the week honours.

The 25-year-old Winnipeg Jets centreman opened the week with a pair of goals against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday, then matched a career high with three assists and a plus-five rating in a win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday.

Winnipeg Jets centre Mark Scheifele scores the winning goal against New York Rangers goaltender Henrik Lundqvist on Sunday in New York. The Jets won 4-0. (Noah K. Murray/Associated Press)

Scheifele then scored a pair of goals, including the overtime winner, on Saturday in a 4-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils.

On Sunday, he scored on the power play and added the shootout winner as the Jets came back from a 3-0 deficit to win 4-3 over the New York Rangers.

Scheifele, who is currently riding a five-game point streak, is tied for 10th in the NHL in points (32), tied for ninth in goals (16), and his +11 rating leads the Jets and is tied for 20th best in the league.

This is the second time this season he has been named a star of the week — he earned second star honours on Oct. 29 — and the fifth time in his career.