Winnipeg Jets' Mark Scheifele named NHL's 1st star of the week
Centre notched 5 goals and 3 assists in 4 games
Mark Scheifele's five-goal, eight-point week has earned him the NHL's first star of the week honours.
The 25-year-old Winnipeg Jets centreman opened the week with a pair of goals against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday, then matched a career high with three assists and a plus-five rating in a win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday.
Scheifele then scored a pair of goals, including the overtime winner, on Saturday in a 4-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils.
On Sunday, he scored on the power play and added the shootout winner as the Jets came back from a 3-0 deficit to win 4-3 over the New York Rangers.
Scheifele, who is currently riding a five-game point streak, is tied for 10th in the NHL in points (32), tied for ninth in goals (16), and his +11 rating leads the Jets and is tied for 20th best in the league.
This is the second time this season he has been named a star of the week — he earned second star honours on Oct. 29 — and the fifth time in his career.