Jets, Moose fans still need vaccination proof after Manitoba ends mandate on March 1

Manitoba is dropping its proof-of-vaccination mandates as of March 1 but the requirement is staying put for a while longer at Canada Life Centre.

True North Sports and Entertainment — owners of the downtown Winnipeg arena and the city's two professional hockey teams — say anyone attending home games for the Winnipeg Jets or Manitoba Moose will need to have their proof of vaccination QR codes scanned until April 30.

Chief Provincial Public Health Officer Dr. Brent Roussin said Thursday the scanning app used to verify vaccination codes will continue to operate after the mandate is lifted, so any businesses that want to continue requiring proof will be able to do so.

In a letter sent to season ticket holders and in a post on Twitter, True North said it has aligned its health and wellness principles with provincial health orders throughout the pandemic.

While it understands the rationale behind the lifting of public health orders — including the elimination on March 15 of the mask mandate — True North said it recognizes there are still varying comfort levels with the changes, particularly in an arena with more than 15,000 people sitting in close proximity for extended periods of time.

It used a survey to gauge that comfort level among season ticket holders and found 55 per cent of respondents indicated they would be uncomfortable or very uncomfortable with the vaccination requirement lifted.

Of those who wanted to see it extended, 90 per cent preferred to keep it in place until at least April 30.

On March 15, however, Canada Life Centre will follow the province's lead and no longer require masks. They will still be strongly encouraged, though, said the letter from John Olfert, True North's president and chief operating officer.

"True North thanks fans for their diligent mask use over the course of the season. The strong compliance from the majority of our fans has been greatly appreciated," the letter says.

Over the past two years of the pandemic, there have been some issues regarding compliance, which has created conflict among fans as well as between fans and employees, the letter says.

"Mask use has become increasingly difficult for our teams to monitor and enforce, and we expect this to only escalate following the lifting of the provincial mandate," Olfert said.

"It is our hope and expectation that everyone's personal choice will be respected and any harassment and abuse toward fellow guests or staff will not be tolerated."

UCN keeps vaccine, masking requirements

University College of the North, meanwhile, said Friday it will also continue its vaccine and masking requirements.

The current rules will remain in place for students, employees and visitors until the end of the winter term on April 22.

"The decision to keep current vaccine and mask requirements in place will avoid as much disruption as possible for students who continue to study at UCN learning facilities," a news release stated.

Many courses were moved online in response to the pandemic but others have still been offered at the many facilities that are part of UCN's reach.

The college has two main campuses — in The Pas and Thompson — as well as 12 regional centres from Swan River to Churchill, nine of which are in First Nations communities.

"Our situation at UCN is unique given our hands-on learning environment, our residences and our multiple teaching sites throughout the north," Doug Lauvstad, UCN president and vice-chancellor, said in the release.

"UCN will continue to work to keep our students, faculty, and staff safe, healthy and engaged in education during the pandemic."

Updated pandemic plans are available on UCN's website.