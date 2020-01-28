Winnipeg hockey fans can save a buck or 2 at concessions as ticket prices edge up
Food and drinks like pizza, popcorn, beer and fountain pop will see a price drop of about 30%
By the end of the month, Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose fans will be able to save a few dollars at the concession stand.
True North Sports and Entertainment announced Tuesday it's adopting "Fan Favourites pricing" and discounting beer, pop, water, popcorn and pizza by about 30 per cent at Bell MTS Place starting on Friday,
That's just in time for the Jets home game against the Boston Bruins.
"We have become increasingly aware of a growing sentiment related to ticket prices, the cost of food and beverages, mobile ticketing, elevated security measures and, of course, team performance," True North said in a news release.
With the discount comes an increase of 2.1 per cent in ticket prices for the 2020-21 season.
True North officials said that's the lowest increase in six years.
Kevin Donnelly, True North's senior vice-president of venues and entertainment, is scheduled to address the media at 2 p.m. to provide more details on the concession and ticket pricing as well as arena renovations planned for this summer.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.