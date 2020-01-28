Winnipeg hockey fans can save a buck or 2 at concessions as ticket prices edge up

By the end of the month, Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose fans will be able to save a few dollars at the concession stand.

True North Sports and Entertainment announced Tuesday it's adopting "Fan Favourites pricing" and discounting beer, pop, water, popcorn and pizza by about 30 per cent at Bell MTS Place starting on Friday,

That's just in time for the Jets home game against the Boston Bruins.

"We have become increasingly aware of a growing sentiment related to ticket prices, the cost of food and beverages, mobile ticketing, elevated security measures and, of course, team performance," True North said in a news release.

True North Sports and Entertainment announced their 'Fan Favourites pricing' and a slight hike in ticket prices Tuesday. (Submitted by True North Sports and Entertainment)

With the discount comes an increase of 2.1 per cent in ticket prices for the 2020-21 season.

True North officials said that's the lowest increase in six years.

Kevin Donnelly, True North's senior vice-president of venues and entertainment, is scheduled to address the media at 2 p.m. to provide more details on the concession and ticket pricing as well as arena renovations planned for this summer.