Winnipeg Jets agree to terms with defenceman Johnathan Kovacevic

The Winnipeg Jets agreed to terms with defenceman Johnathan Kovacevic on a two-year contract Sunday.

21-year-old will spend rest of season with Moose

The Canadian Press ·
Merrimack's Johnathan Kovacevic looks on during an NCAA hockey game against the Massachusetts-Lowell on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 in Lowell, Mass. The Winnipeg Jets signed him to a 2-year contract Sunday. (Winslow Townson/The Canadian Press)

The entry-level deal has an average annual value of $925,000 USD and will begin next season. Kovacevic has signed with the AHL's Manitoba Moose and will join the club for the remainder of the season.

Kovacevic, 21, was drafted in the third round, No. 74 overall, of the '17 NHL draft and just completed his junior season at Merrimack College. The Grimsby, Ont., native had four goals and 14 assists in 31 games was voted the team's most valuable player.

