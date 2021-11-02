Jets GM's apology over involvement in sexual abuse allegations gets mixed reactions

Winnipeg Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff likely has more work to do if he and his team hope to convince some fans and skeptical observers that he was unaware of the extent of the sexual assault allegations against a coach during his time in Chicago.

Cheveldayoff and Jets chairman Mark Chipman gave a news conference on Tuesday, in which both said they were sorry about what happened to young Blackhawks prospect Kyle Beach in 2010 and pledged to make changes to prevent future abuse.

Beach's lawyer, Susan Loggans, told CBC News she doesn't believe Cheveldayoff's explanation of what he knew at the time.

"Everybody knew that Kyle Beach had been sexually molested and that he had been threatened in his career," said Loggans, who is representing Beach in a lawsuit against the Chicago team.

At the time, Cheveldayoff was the team's assistant general manager.

'I can learn from this'

On Tuesday, Cheveldayoff said at the time of a meeting with Chicago's senior management, he believed the allegations related to "harassment allegations" involving inappropriate text messages and unwanted advances.

A report commissioned by the team earlier this year revealed allegations that Aldrich sexually assaulted Beach and threatened him.

After the May 23, 2010, meeting, Aldrich remained with the team for three weeks, including when they won the Stanley Cup, before he was let go, at which point Cheveldayoff believed the matter had been dealt with.

"Having had the opportunity to reflect after reading the report, and after seeing Kyle's moving interview, I am sorry that I cannot change what took place or how the process was handled back then, but I can learn from this and make sure that this never happens again," Cheveldayoff said.

Even if Cheveldayoff only thought the allegations involved harassment, Loggans said he should have followed up.

"He failed to even refer to the fact that they have a policy that required investigation, and he is a manager, no matter what level he wants to say he was at, never followed through to make sure that happened, which it didn't," she said.

Talking to Sheldon Kennedy

Cheveldayoff said he has been talking to retired professional hockey player and sexual abuse survivor Sheldon Kennedy about how to handle incidents of abuse.

"Knowing what I know today, I wish I could have been an empowered bystander as Sheldon Kennedy has encouraged us all to be," Cheveldayoff said.

University of Winnipeg professor Sandra Kirby researches abuse and harassment and sports, and says she had mixed reactions while watching the news conference.

"I felt that they were, in general, speaking from the heart, which is encouraging," she said.

What was missing, Kirby said, was an acknowledgement that Cheveldayoff should have followed up after learning of the allegations.

"He said, 'I wipe my hands of it, it's over to them,' and that's not good enough. For somebody who cares about players, that's not good enough. He should have followed up to see what had happened," she said.

Kirby is encouraged that Cheveldayoff is speaking to Kennedy.

"Sheldon Kennedy gets through to them. He talks their language, they listen to him, and they feel the shame they should have felt 10 years ago."

Refund request

Cheveldayoff's words might not be enough for some fans.

Breana Meadows says she asked for a refund of her quarter season tickets after watching the news conference on Tuesday.

"They wouldn't even take responsibility or accountability for their actions and inactions, and that's even if you can actually believe the version of events they've presented," she said in social media messages exchanged with a CBC News reporter.

Cheveldayoff is the only participant in the May 23, 2010, meeting still working in the NHL, and he said Tuesday that he's glad he's in a position to make change.

Kirby hopes he takes the opportunity to do that.

"Maybe now because it's 10 years later and because I think he's finally got the picture, he will behave differently," she said.