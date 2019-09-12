Winnipeg Jets re-sign Josh Morrissey to 8-year, $50M deal
The 24-year-old from Calgary was drafted 13th overall by the Jets in 2013
Josh Morrissey is now a $50-million man.
The Winnipeg Jets announced on Thursday they have agreed to terms with the 24-year-old defenceman who enters his fourth full season with the NHL club.
The eight-year contract has an average annual value of $6.25 million.
Drafted 13th overall by the Jets in 2013, Morrissey set career highs last season in assists (25), points (31), and average time on ice (22:24).
The Calgary native has skated in 223 NHL games and recorded 77 points (19G, 58A).
During the 2016-17 season, Morrissey was awarded the Jets' community service award for his work in the city with the True North Youth Foundation and his role as an ambassador for The Dream Factory.
He also won the club's Dan Snyder Memorial Trophy for 2018-19 as the player who best embodies perseverance, dedication, and hard work without reward or recognition.
The signing of Morrissey is a key one for the Jets, who lost two other defencemen in the offseason defencemen — Tyler Myers and Ben Chiarot — as well forward Brandon Tanev.
Another bruising defenceman, Jacob Trouba was dealt to the New York Rangers.
