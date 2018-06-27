Winnipeg Jets sign defenceman Joe Morrow to 1-year contract

The Winnipeg Jets have signed defenceman Joe Morrow to a million dollar, one-year contract.

The 25-year-old played 18 games for Winnipeg last season after the Jets picked him up from the Montreal Canadiens just before the NHL trade deadline.

Morrow was considered nothing more than a depth pickup for the playoffs. He wasn't expected to play much, but because of injuries to defencemen Toby Enstrom and Dmitry Kulikov to start the playoffs, Morrow was forced into action.

The Edmonton-born defender also played in six playoff games during the Jets' playoff run to the Eastern Conference Finals, scoring the first postseason winning goal in franchise history.

The goal was Morrow's first career game-winner in the NHL.

Morrow was first drafted by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the first round (23rd overall) in 2011.

During his career, he has played 121 games for Winnipeg, Montreal and the Boston Bruins, scoring 25 points.

The Winnipeg Jets announced they they have agreed to terms with Morrow through a media release Wednesday.

