Winnipeg Jets considering moving home games to other cities without capacity restrictions

The Winnipeg Jets are looking into playing home games in other cities to allow them to continue playing with fans in the stands.

A survey sent from True North Sports + Entertainment on Thursday asks how fans would feel if the team's home games were played in another jurisdiction without restrictions on fan attendance, among other questions about their likelihood of attending games in the next few weeks.

The current public health orders in Manitoba limit attendance at professional sports or concert events to 50 per cent capacity or 250 people, whichever is less, with proof of immunization required.

A spokesperson for True North said the team is exploring alternatives to playing in an empty building, and are consulting with a number of stakeholders.

Last week, the NHL announced it was postponing eight games involving Canadian teams due to current attendance restrictions in certain provinces.

That included a Jan. 16 home game for the Winnipeg Jets, who were set to square off against the Edmonton Oilers.