Winnipeg Jets unveil new Heritage Classic blue jersey
Jerseys will make on-ice debut at Oct. 26 outdoor game against Calgary Flames
The Winnipeg Jets revealed the jersey the players will wear when they face off against the Calgary Flames at the 2019 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic next month.
The design revives the Jets' 1970s World Hockey Association classic uniforms with a navy, red and white colourway and jersey striping on the sleeves and hem that mimics the old jerseys.
The throwback Adidas Adizero uniforms will make their on-ice debut at the Oct. 26 outdoor game against the Calgary Flames at Mosaic Stadium in Regina, Sask.
The players will also wear the jerseys at two home games this season — on Dec. 3 against the Dallas Stars and on Feb. 11 against the New York Rangers.
The heritage blue jerseys are available for pre-order at any Jets Gear location, and will be in stores by Sept. 25.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.