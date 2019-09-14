Winnipeg Jets unveil new Heritage Classic blue jersey

The Winnipeg Jets revealed the jersey the players will wear when they face off against the Calgary Flames at the 2019 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic next month.

The design revives the Jets' 1970s World Hockey Association classic uniforms with a navy, red and white colourway and jersey striping on the sleeves and hem that mimics the old jerseys.

The throwback Adidas Adizero uniforms will make their on-ice debut at the Oct. 26 outdoor game against the Calgary Flames at Mosaic Stadium in Regina, Sask.

The players will also wear the jerseys at two home games this season — on Dec. 3 against the Dallas Stars and on Feb. 11 against the New York Rangers.

The heritage blue jerseys are available for pre-order at any Jets Gear location, and will be in stores by Sept. 25.