Winnipeg Jets set to reintroduce Rick Bowness to fans as new head coach Monday morning

The Winnipeg Jets will be reintroducing new head coach Rick Bowness to fans today, after the team officially appointed the former Winnipeg player and coach to once again lead the team over the weekend.

Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff and Bowness will be holding a news conference at 11:30 a.m. CT.

CBC News will be live streaming the announcement here.

On Sunday, Winnipeg announced Bowness as the team's new head coach, taking over from Dave Lowry, who was named interim head coach after Paul Maurice stepped down in December following nearly nine years as Jets head coach. Maurice is now the head coach of the Florida Panthers.

Bowness, 67, comes to Winnipeg after spending most of the past three NHL seasons with the Dallas Stars, where he put up a 89-62-25 record in 176 regular season games and led the team to the Stanley Cup Finals in 2020.

His playing career included stints with Atlanta, Detroit, St. Louis and Winnipeg.

He played and coached for the Jets organization for nine seasons in the 1980s. That included a season as a player-coach for the Jets AHL affiliate in Sherbrooke, Que., in 1982-83, before retiring and moving into an assistant coach position with Winnipeg the following season.

He was also briefly head coach of the Jets in 1989.

More from CBC Manitoba: