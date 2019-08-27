Winnipeg Jets sign Gabriel Bourque to one-year contract
The Winnipeg Jets have signed veteran forward Gabriel Bourque to a one-year deal.
Bourque scored 2 goals and added 6 assists in 55 regular-season games last year
The 28-year-old forward from Quebec is entering his ninth season in the NHL. He was drafted in the fifth round (132nd overall) by Nashville in 2009 and played the past three seasons with Colorado.
He had two goals and six assists in 55 regular-season games and a goal in 12 playoff games during the 2018-19 season with the Avalanche.
Over his career, Bourque has totalled 97 points (38 goals, 59 assists) in the regular season and eight points (six goals, two assists) in the playoffs.
The deal with Winnipeg is worth $700,000.
