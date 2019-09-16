Winnipeg Jets fans anticipated Patrik Laine's departure, excited about new acquisition

Winnipeg Jets fans have accepted the fact that their franchise player is moving on, but seem excited about the future of their home club.

Jets star forward Patrik Laine and forward Jack Roslovic were traded to the Columbus Blue Jackets Saturday for centre Pierre-Luc Dubois and a 3rd-round draft pick in 2022.

Laine had wanted out of Winnipeg and Dubois, 22, requested a trade from Columbus earlier this season.

"I was thinking before the end of the season [Laine] was going to get traded," said Jets fan Xavier Tous.

The addition of Dubois, who was the first-line centre in Columbus, bolsters a team that already has strong centremen in Paul Statsny and Mark Scheifele. But losing Laine could lead to less offensive firepower coming from the wings, Tous noted.

"I'm O.K. with the trade," said Rob Williams, another Jets fan. "Laine was not going to be here long-term and I think [Jets general manager Kevin] Cheveldayoff has done very well bringing in a strong centreman."

Williams was expecting the trade. But Laine's contract also expires at the end of this season so the Jets were likely going to lose him anyway, he said.

"I think in the long run the Jets are going to come out ahead on this one."

Since his rookie season in 2016-17, Patrik Laine played 306 games as a Winnipeg Jet, making the playoffs three times, and being named an all-star once.

In his sole game played of the 2020-21 season, Laine notched two goals and an assist.

Dubois played 239 games as a Columbus Blue Jacket, who drafted the 22-year-old 3rd overall in 2016. In his three full seasons with Columbus, he helped lead the team to the playoffs three times.

Last year, Dubois led the Blue Jackets in points (49) and assists (31), and led the team in goals (4) and points (10) in 10 playoff games.