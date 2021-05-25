Winnipeg Jets fans honk, sweep brooms in physically distanced celebration
Jets sweep Oilers in four games to advance to round two of Stanley Cup finals
Winnipeggers took to their cars, honking, waving Winnipeg Jets flags and making sweeping motions with brooms as they celebrated the hometown hockey team's sweep in Round 1 of the Stanley Cup finals.
It took three periods of overtime for Kyle Connor to get past Edmonton Oilers' goalie Mike Smith for the 4-3 win.
There was no crowd in Bell MTS Place because of COVID-19 restrictions, but that didn't stop fans from coming out to celebrate.
"We're feeling incredible for the Winnipeg Jets. Number 1 baby, yeah!" said Mathew Shorting, wearing a Mr. Incredible outfit and dancing on the sidewalk.
Waving a Winnipeg Whiteout towel from an earlier playoff run, Cynthia Betten-Court said the win means so much more because Manitoba is locked down.
"This good for the city. We need the morale, with what's going on now, we need this," she said.
"Everyone doubted us. Everyone outside the city didn't think we could do this. We had faith in ourselves and now look at us, in the next round."
It's been more than three decades since these two teams last met in the NHL post-season.
In 1990, Edmonton beat the Jets in seven games in the Smythe division semi-finals, after the Jets took a 3 to 1 series lead.
In their original incarnation, the Jets lost six playoff series to the Oilers, five of which eventually saw Edmonton win the Stanley Cup.
Winnipegger Guy Lafleur, named after the former NHL hockey player, said this win was definitely worth the 31-year wait.
He and his two sons rode their bikes to Portage Avenue to join in the fun.
"Whoo," he said, waving at the cars going by. "It's awesome, the first sweep, man. Here with my boys, that's the best, man! I had to come down here."
- Jets bring out brooms to sweep Oilers in triple OT
- Campbell matches Price's early heroics as Leafs pull ahead of Habs in series
"It was great, very intense. Both teams played really great," Lafleur's son Jaydence Longbottom said, adding his favourite player is Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck.
Winnipeg now plays the winner of the Toronto-Montreal series.
The Leafs lead the series 2-1, with Game 4 tonight in Montreal.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?