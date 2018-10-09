Watch Winnipeg Jets fans from across the globe wish their favourite team good luck

An expat Winnipegger gathered his friends from around the world to say one thing: Go Jets Go!

Winnipegger Michal Grajewski has created a video of far-flung Winnipeg Jets fans sending well wishes to their favourite team — and now it's gone viral.

Grajewski, who has lived in Toronto for the last 15 years, got the idea during last season's playoffs, when he noticed Winnipeggers gathering at a small bar in the city's Parkdale neighbourhood to watch Jets games. The bar eventually earned the nickname "Little Winnipeg" during the playoffs, Grajewski said.

"It was just interesting to see how outside of Winnipeg, there's such a huge community of Winnipeggers," he said.

The video shows expat Winnipegers wishing the team good luck this season from locations across Canada and the globe. The Winnipeg Jets shared it online, garnering 82,000 views.

"It's cool how much people are fans of the Jets no matter where they are and it was just remarkable to me how everyone was on board," Grajewski said.

"Everyone that's from Winnipeg, no matter who they are, they carry a piece of it in their heart."

