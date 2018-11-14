Winnipeg hockey coach pressed into service as backup goalie for Washington Capitals

A University of Manitoba hockey coach got called up to the big league when he was added to the roster of the Stanley Cup champions for a game against the Winnipeg Jets Wednesday evening.

The Washington Capitals, facing the Jets in Winnipeg on Wednesday, called on emergency backup goalie Gavin McHale after the team's regular starter, Braden Holtby, couldn't play due to an upper-body injury.

McHale, 30, is one of a few emergency goalies in the Jets' roster tapped to suit up in just such a circumstance — rare though it is.

On Wednesday, the Capitals tweeted the University of Manitoba women's hockey coach had signed an amateur tryout contract and joined the team. Pheonix Copley, the Caps' regular backup goalie, will start.

Holts is out with an upper-body injury, so Pheonix Copley will start and Gavin McHale has signed an ATO and will be suiting up for Washington. McHale is the women's goaltending coach at nearby University of Manitoba.

It's not often NHL teams call up an emergency backup, but it's the second time McHale, who is listed as 6-foot-7 and 225 pounds, has dressed for a team.

In February, McHale was notified just after the second intermission in a game against the Colorado Avalanche that he would have to don an Avalanche jersey.

Colorado goalie Jonathan Bernier had been hit in the head during the second period of play and was replaced by backup Semyon Varlamov to start the third period, with McHale rushing to get dressed as a contingency — although he didn't play that night.

Blackhawks beat Jets with emergency backup last year

The Jets also came up against an emergency backup goalie last year, when the Chicago Blackhawks lost goalies Anton Forsberg and Collin Delia to injuries and called 36-year-old accountant Scott Foster.

The former college goalie stopped all seven shots he faced over the final 14 minutes of the game, and the Blackhawks skated to a 6-2 victory over the Jets.

"The initial shock happened when I had to dress. I think you just kind of black out after that," Foster told The Associated Press at the time.

The puck dropped in the Jets-Caps game at 7 p.m. on Wednesday at Winnipeg's Bell MTS Place.