Winnipeg Jets take centre Cole Perfetti with 10th pick in NHL draft
The Winnipeg Jets selected centre Cole Perfetti with their first overall pick.
The Winnipeg Jets have selected centre Cole Perfetti with the 10th overall pick in the 2020 National Hockey League draft.
The five-foot-11 centre scored 37 goals and 111 points last season with the Saginaw Spirit of the Ontario Hockey League.
As expected, the New York Rangers chose high-scoring forward Alexis Lafreniere with the first pick overall. The left winger from Saint-Eustache, Que., played last season with the Rimouski Oceanic of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.
More to come.
