Winnipeg Jets take Ontario Hockey League's Colby Barlow with 1st-round pick in NHL draft

The Winnipeg Jets selected Colby Barlow with the No. 18 pick in the 2023 NHL draft Wednesday.

Barlow, a six-foot, 195-pound forward, had 79 points (46 goals, 33 assists) in 59 games for the Ontario Hockey League's Owen Sound Attack last season.

The 18-year-old from Orillia, Ont., also represented Canada at the under-18 world championships, where he had one goal and three assists in six games.

The Jets lost in five games to the eventual Stanley Cup-champion Vegas Golden Knights in the first round of these past playoffs after a 46-33-3 regular season.

Winnipeg is set to make four more selections, starting with No. 82, when the draft continues with Rounds 2-7 on Thursday.

Two forwards who played their junior hockey in Manitoba were also selected in Wednesday's first round.

Centre Nate Danielson, who led the Brandon Wheat Kings in scoring last season, was taken ninth overall by the Detroit Red Wings.

Left winger Zach Benson, who scored 98 points in 60 games for the Winnipeg Ice, was chosen 13th overall by the Buffalo Sabres.