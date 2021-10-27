Jets GM to meet NHL commissioner Monday about knowledge of Chicago sexual assault allegations

Winnipeg Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff will be questioned by NHL commissioner Gary Bettman on Monday about his knowledge of sexual assault allegations made against a member of the Chicago Blackhawks coaching staff more than a decade ago.

Scott Brown, the senior director of hockey communications for the Jets, confirmed the date to CBC News after it was first reported by TSN.

Stan Bowman, general manager and president of hockey operations for the Blackhawks, resigned Tuesday after an investigation commissioned by the team found he was among a group of leaders who failed to respond promptly to allegations that an assistant coach sexually assaulted a player in 2010.

On Tuesday, the National Hockey League fined the Blackhawks $2 million over what the league described as the team's "untimely response" to the 2010 allegations.

Bowman said he was stepping aside because he didn't want to be a distraction for the team.

Cheveldayoff served as assistant general manager to Bowman at the time the allegations were first made. He was hired by the Jets in 2011.

The Chicago team hired the law firm Jenner & Block to conduct a review in response to two lawsuits filed against the franchise: one alleging sexual assault by then-assistant coach Brad Aldrich during the team's Stanley Cup run in 2010 and another filed by a former student Aldrich was convicted of assaulting in Michigan.

Former federal prosecutor Reid Schar, who ran the investigation on behalf of the law firm, found six Chicago executives met in May 2010 to discuss the allegations about Aldrich. Cheveldayoff was present at the meeting.

"I have shared everything I know about this matter as part of my participation in Jenner & Block's investigation. That is reflected in today's investigation report," Cheveldayoff said in a statement released on Tuesday.

"Further, I look forward to my discussion with Commissioner Bettman at the soonest possible date to continue to co-operate fully with the National Hockey League. I will reserve any further comment until after that conversation has been conducted."