Winnipeg Jets' Bryan Little gets 25-30 stitches after puck to head

Winnipeg Jets' centreman Bryan Little was sent to a hospital neurological unit following a slapshot that hit him in the side of the head during a game Tuesday night.

The 31-year-old, who missed the first nine games of this season with a concussion, was also given 25-30 stitches to close the gap near his left ear, according to the team, which issues an update on his condition Wednesday.

Little left the ice with 12:33 remaining in the third period of Tuesday game in Winnipeg against the New Jersey Devils. He was circling behind the Devils' net when teammate Nikolaj Ehlers blasted a one-timer from the point.

The shot hit the blade of a Devils' stick and quickly rose up, catching an unsuspecting Little, who collapsed to the ice.

The Jets' trainer immediately ran out as Little removed his helmet. Blood gathered on the ice and on Little's hand as he held it against his head.

Before the game was over, Little had been rushed to St. Boniface Hospital for the stitches and was then transferred to the Health Sciences Centre's neurological unit for further observation.

"Little was alert at all times and is in good spirits this morning," the release from the Jets said, adding that further updates will be provided when available.