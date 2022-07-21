Former Manitoba Moose assistant joins retooled Winnipeg Jets coaching staff
Marty Johnston and ex-Edmonton Oil Kings coach Brad Lauer to serve under new bench boss Rick Bowness
The Winnipeg Jets have filled out the staff of new head coach Rick Bowness, naming Brad Lauer and Marty Johnston as assistants on Thursday.
The 55-year-old Lauer was head coach for the Western Hockey League's Edmonton Oil Kings for the past four seasons, leading the team to a league title in 2021-22.
The Humboldt, Sask. native previously served as an assistant coach for the Tampa Bay Lightning (2016-18), Anaheim Ducks (2012-15), and Ottawa Senators (2009-11).
Lauer also worked as an assistant coach in the American Hockey League with Syracuse and Milwaukee.
Johnston, 43, served as an assistant coach for the Manitoba Moose, Winnipeg's AHL affiliate, for the past five seasons. The Gloucester, Ont. native previously served as the head coach of Carleton Ravens U Sports men's hockey program for seven seasons and coached them to a 129-49-12 record.
Bowness took over as Jets coach on July 3 after parting ways with the Dallas Stars.
Dave Lowry finished last season as Winnipeg's interim head coach after current Florida coach Paul Maurice stepped down in December.
The Jets also announced Thursday that Nolan Baumgartner has been named an assistant coach and Alex Matheson a video coach with the Moose under head coach Mark Morrison.
