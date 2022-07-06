Winnipeg Jets to open 2022-23 season at home Oct. 14 against New York Rangers

Fans of the Winnipeg Jets will get a steady dose of Original Six opponents over the first several home games of the upcoming National Hockey League season.

The NHL's 2022-23 regular-season schedule, which was released on Wednesday, has the Jets opening the season on Oct. 14 when they host the New York Rangers.

Three of the next four games at Canada Life Centre will also feature Original Six clubs — the Toronto Maple Leafs on Oct. 22, the Montreal Canadiens on Nov. 3 and the Chicago Blackhawks on Nov. 5.

New Jets head coach Rick Bowness will be back in familiar surroundings for the team's first road game on Oct. 17, when they visit the Dallas Stars, where he coached the past three seasons.

The Jets will get their first look at the reigning Stanley Cup champions two nights later, when they travel to Denver to face the Colorado Avalanche. Fans in Winnipeg will have to wait until Nov. 29 to get their first look at the Avs.

Early December's schedule will include a couple of homecomings, with Patrik Laine and the Columbus Blue Jackets visiting on Dec. 2, and former head coach Paul Maurice returning with the Presidents' Trophy-winning Florida Panthers on Dec. 8.

January will feature the Jets' longest road-trip of the season — a five-game eastern swing that starts in Montreal and ends in Nashville.

After that trip, the team will have a five-game home stand that stretches from Jan. 26 until Feb. 14 and includes an 11-day break for the All-Star Game in Florida.

The Jets will also have another five-game home stand in March and April before ending the regular season with road games on April 11 and 13 in Minnesota and Colorado, respectively.

The schedule also features several promotional games for causes including Black history, gender equality and pride, along with giveaways such as the Kyle Connor bobblehead night on March 6 against San Jose.