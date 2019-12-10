Winnipeg Jets players visit children with physical, developmental challenges
60 kids and their families invited to event Monday
The Winnipeg Jets paid a visit to the Rehabilitation Centre for Children Monday to spread holiday cheer to kids with physical and developmental challenges.
About a dozen players, including Patrik Laine, Connor Hellebuyck, Neal Pionk, Jack Roslovic, and Laurent Brossoit, came out to take photos and sign autographs for 60 kids and their families.
Phillip Berard kept the event a surprise for his son, Eric, waking him up early Monday to go meet the Jets.
"He was still sleeping, but when I told him about the Jets, he got up pretty fast," Berard said.
Eric suffered a stroke when he was in utero, and has needed speech and physical therapy his whole life.
"It's been a journey, but we've had a lot of support," his father said.
Corey Martin was there with his son Adam, who has autism.
"It's just a special day," Martin said.
Christine Schollenberg, executive director of the Children's Rehabilitation Foundation, said organizers try to make sure different kids get a chance to participate each year, because it's so popular.
"Our kids have lots of complex needs, and they're not the ones that are invited to birthday parties or out doing extracurricular things," she said.
"So this makes them feel really special for a day. They get to see their heroes and meet the Jets."
