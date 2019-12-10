Winnipeg Jets players visit children with physical, developmental challenges

The Winnipeg Jets paid a visit to the Rehabilitation Centre for Children Monday to spread holiday cheer to kids with physical and developmental challenges.

About a dozen players, including Patrik Laine, Connor Hellebuyck, Neal Pionk, Jack Roslovic, and Laurent Brossoit, came out to take photos and sign autographs for 60 kids and their families.

Patrik Laine poses for photos with children at the event organized by the Children's Rehabilitation Foundation on Monday. (Gary Solilak/CBC ) Logan Shaw signs an autograph for one lucky fan. (Gary Solilak/CBC )

Phillip Berard kept the event a surprise for his son, Eric, waking him up early Monday to go meet the Jets.

"He was still sleeping, but when I told him about the Jets, he got up pretty fast," Berard said.

Phillip Berard surprised his son Eric Monday morning with the news that he'd be meeting the Winnipeg Jets. (Gary Solilak/CBC )

Eric suffered a stroke when he was in utero, and has needed speech and physical therapy his whole life.

"It's been a journey, but we've had a lot of support," his father said.

Corey Martin was there with his son Adam, who has autism.

"It's just a special day," Martin said.

Corey Martin brought his son Adam, who was very excited to meet the Winnipeg Jets. (Gary Solilak/CBC )

Christine Schollenberg, executive director of the Children's Rehabilitation Foundation, said organizers try to make sure different kids get a chance to participate each year, because it's so popular.

"Our kids have lots of complex needs, and they're not the ones that are invited to birthday parties or out doing extracurricular things," she said.

Connor Hellebuyck poses for a photo with a fan. (Gary Solilak/CBC )

"So this makes them feel really special for a day. They get to see their heroes and meet the Jets."