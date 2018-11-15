Winnipeg Jets' Josh Morrissey faces hearing for bodyslam on T.J. Oshie

Winnipeg Jets' defenceman Josh Morrissey is facing discipline after a hit that staggered Washington Capitals forward T.J. Oshie.

Morrissey, 23, will have a hearing with the NHL's department of player safety on a date and time yet to be determined, according to NHL.com.

The incident occurred at 18:36 of the third period of Winnipeg's 3-1 home win on Wednesday.

Oshie lands on the back of his helmet after being taken to the ice by Morrissey. (Sportsnet)

Morrissey and Oshie got tangled up after chasing the puck into the corner of the Jets' end.

Morrissey then pulls Oshie backwards, slamming him onto the ice where the back of Oshie's helmet appears to hit the ice quite hard.

Morrissey skates away but Oshie takes a few seconds to get up then stands for a few more, doubled-up and dazed, as his teammates scramble to tie the game, which was 2-1 at that point.

Oshie tries to get into a play in front of the net but looks slow and awkward. He loses the puck to Jets' forward Kyle Connor who sends it down into the open Washington net.

Morrissey was not given a penalty on the play but NHL.com said the following grounds are being considered for supplemental discipline: interference/unsportsmanlike conduct.

Oshie lies on the ice after being slammed down by Morrissey on Wednesday. (Sportsnet)

2nd hearing for a Jet

This is the second hearing for a Jet in the young 2018-19 NHL season.

Forward Brendan Lemieux was suspended two games earlier this month for an illegal check to the head of Florida Panthers forward Vincent Trocheck.

The incident occurred in the second period of the Panthers' 4-2 win over the Jets during the Global Series in Helsinki. Lemieux skated by Trocheck and hit him in the head after the Panthers forward passed the puck into the Jets' zone.

And Oshie wasn't the only one to be hurt in Wednesday's game. Washington forward Evgeny Kuznetsov left the game and didn't return after taking a hit from Brandon Tanev, whose shoulder connected with Kuznetsov's head.

Tanev was issued a two-minute penalty for an illegal check to the head.

The Jets' hulking defenceman Dustin Byfuglien was also the target of ire from New Jersey Devils' fans after he levelled centreman Brian Boyle during a game in Winnipeg on Sunday.

The hit, which appeared to be a collision between Byfuglien's shoulder and Boyle's head, sent the veteran Devils' forward out of the game.

There's been no word from the NHL on whether Byfuglien or Tanev will face any hearings.