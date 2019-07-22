Dramatic video of Winnipeg warehouse fire shows wall collapsing, firefighter bracing for impact

Tense footage of an inferno that devoured a Winnipeg warehouse shows a firefighter ducking his head for cover from the smoky debris as the burning wall collapses.

The City of Winnipeg released video of the devastating fire overnight on Monday that consumed a warehouse on Jarvis Avenue storing the work of some of the city's distinguished artists, many of them renowned internationally.

The three-storey warehouse at 274 Jarvis Ave. in Winnipeg's North End occupied an entire city block.

In the footage, a firefighter is hunched on the ground trying to douse the blaze, moments before the wall begins to creak. It tumbles in the firefighter's direction, who lowers his head and braces for impact as the rubble scatters outward.

Watch the wall come tumbling down:

A wall collapses in front of a firefiighter battling the blaze at 274 Jarvis on Monday. 0:40

In another clip provided by the city, aerial footage shot by a drone shows the building's roof disintegrating into the fiery pit below.

Both videos show flames engulfing what was left of the warehouse. By the time the sun rose on Monday, there was nothing left of the building but some skeletal exterior walls.

In a news release Tuesday afternoon, the city said its firefighters are returning to the scene every two hours to investigate and extinguish any potential hotspots.

They responded to the fire shortly before 1 a.m. on Monday. Firefighters spent 32 hours battling the blaze, demolishing the building and dousing any flare-ups that arose.

The city has turned over control of the scene to the building owners' private insurance company.

The fire remains under investigation and no damage estimate has been provided.

Watch the roof collapse:

Drone video captures the collapse of the roof at 274 Jarvis during Monday's fire. 0:30

In the wake of the fire, a pair of GoFundMe campaigns were launched to aid the more than two dozen Winnipeg artists, musicians and craftspeople whose livelihoods were consumed by the fire.

One of the fundraisers will help the artists re-establish their studios and practices, and provide general financial support, while the other campaign will help the musicians who lost instruments and other gear.

The fire claimed finished works and those in progress but also records and archives, kept in sketchbooks and journals, of work created through the decades.