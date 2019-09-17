Hold managers accountable, group's lawyer says after 20 staff in city's inspections department disciplined

The lawyer representing a group that paid private investigators to videotape city inspectors not doing their jobs says it's "mind–boggling" that managers didn't know what was happening — and more discipline is needed.

Following months of investigation, the City of Winnipeg fired eight people, suspended seven others and gave written reprimands to another four staff last week. One other person was given a non-disciplinary letter.

Unions representing all the individuals in question are grieving those decisions.

"It's incredulous when [given] this level of firings and reprimands that someone didn't know," lawyer John Prystanski said at the city's executive policy committee on Monday.

The inquiry began after a private group Prystanski represents hired private investigators to follow the inspectors on the job. Some did personal errands, while others went to bars or restaurants and took lengthy breaks.

Prystanski has not identified specifically who is the private group he represents, saying only they are individuals and small business owners who are not connected to any large construction groups in the city.

Mayor Brian Bowman's executive policy committee accepted an administrative report on the investigation and subsequent disciplinary action.

The report didn't go far enough for Prystanski — a former Winnipeg city councillor — or his group. He told councillors on EPC it was difficult to believe the behaviour wasn't known by management.

"Front-line employees are bearing the brunt of this … but someone had to know," Prystanski said.

Grilled on group's identity

Acting City of Winnipeg chief administrative officer Mike Ruta later told the councillors supervisors in the inspection branch were part of management, and they were "part of that suspension pool," referring to the disciplinary announcements made last week by the city.

Bowman and his fellow EPC members spent time grilling Prystanski on who his clients were, why they chose to remain anonymous and why other groups representing development business had never made complaints in the past.

"There are concerns about retribution moving forward, for any work they may do with the city," Prystanski replied.

Bowman also pressed Prystanski on which city staff members he'd met with after the report was published and if he had suggested, by name, other staff that should be disciplined.

After the meeting, Prystanski partially shrugged off the interrogation.

"It seemed that the mayor was concerned about trying to identify who the group was, as opposed to dealing with the effects of the videotaped evidence that came forward," Prystanski told reporters.

"It's the mayor's prerogative to use his office to get any information he chooses."

In a press conference after the meeting Bowman said he wanted to make sure Prystanski understood there were other avenues for reporting inappropriate behaviour by city staff — through whistleblower legislation or through the city's ombudsman, for example.

Prystanski says a recent administrative report and disciplinary action have helped, but more needs to be done. (Sean Kavanagh/CBC)

Bowman says he is grateful Prystanski's group came forward and acknowledged the information has helped the city in its investigation. But he also challenged the group's decision to remain anonymous.

"Typically, when someone comes in delegation they indicate who they represent. So when you are hearing from someone, you want to understand who they are speaking on behalf of," Bowman said.

EPC voted to accept the administrative report and approve the multiple changes it calls for to be made. Those include a review, with the help of an outside consultant, of all field operations in every department.

The review will also cover the structure of each department, the management and the hiring practices.

"It is fair to say there is a lot of work that has to occur in the department," Bowman said.