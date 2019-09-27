Head of Winnipeg's inspection department retires, following scathing rebuke of staff

The head of the City of Winnipeg's inspection division is retiring.

The city confirmed Stan Dueck's retirement in a statement on Friday.

The departure of the manager of the development and inspections division comes after a city investigation found some of the planning, property and development inspectors in his department were shopping, running errands and taking lengthy breaks during work hours.

Twenty staff were either fired, suspended or reprimanded, the city revealed this month, after a private group paid investigators to track the inspectors while they were supposed to be working.

Winnipeg administration has since launched a review of the property and planning department, but some councillors say it doesn't go far enough.

In a statement, city officials thanked Dueck for his years of service and wished him well in retirement.